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Chief Rabbi calls for strong stand against abuse after Halpern conviction

Federation spiritual leader also praises courage of victims who speak out

November 13, 2026 10:55
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Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis (Getty Images)

By

Simon Rocker

1 min read
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The Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis has saluted the victim of Rabbi Chaim Halpern’s sexual abuse for her courage in taking her case to the authorities.

Halpern, the leader of a Union of Orthodox Hebrew Congregations (UOHC)-affiliated synagogue in Golders Green, was convicted this week of two accounts of sexual assault of a young woman who had come to him for religious guidance.

Rabbi Mirvis posted on X: “This conviction sends an unequivocal message: no position of authority or standing can ever place an abuser beyond accountability.

“I pay tribute to the courage of the victim in coming forward and to all those who worked tirelessly to ensure that justice would be done.

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Topics:

sexual abuse

Rabbis

Courts

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