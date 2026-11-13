Chief Rabbi calls for strong stand against abuse after Halpern conviction

“I hope this conviction will give strength and reassurance to other victims of abuse. They must know that they will be heard, believed and supported.”

Undated handout photo issued by Metropolitan Police of Rabbi Aaron Halpern, also known as Chaim Halpern (Metropolitan Police/Press Association) Metropolitan Police/Press Association

Following the court case, the UOHC issued a statement, which refrained from naming Halpern directly. It said: “The UOHC has robust safeguarding policies and does not tolerate abuse and inappropriate behaviour, regardless of an individual’s position, status or standing within the community.

“Such conduct has no place in our communities and must never be excused. We recognise the utmost seriousness of allegations of abuse and the potentially devastating, lifelong impact on victims and their families. We take these matters seriously and remain committed to protecting the safety and welfare of everyone, both within and beyond our communities.”

UOHC president Rabbi Binyomin Stern and chairman Shlome Sinitsky have also sent out an official notice stating that “in light of recent events, Rabbi Chaim Halpern is no longer part of the Union of Orthodox Hebrew Congregations”.

It is understood that this means he will not be able to officiate at events such as weddings under UOHC, although his position at his synagogue remains as yet unclear.

Rabbi Aaron Halpern, also known as Chaim Halpern, outside Harrow Crown Court in Harrow, Middlesex, on November 3, 2026 (Jonathan Brady/Press Association) Jonathan Brady/Press Association

Federation Beth Din head Rabbi Shraga Feivel Zimmerman prefaced his weekly Torah video to his community by addressing events in court.

He said “it is particularly chilling to consider” if allegations “of the perpetrator’s depraved behaviour had been taken seriously in 2012 when they were first revealed and choshuve [“important”] rabbis wrote about it, the tragic experience of further victims could have been avoided”.

Praising the “awesome courage” of those who had spoken up to precipitate the conviction, he encouraged “all victims of abuse to do the same.

“It is incumbent upon all rabbonim and lay leaders to do everything we can to make sure that his does not repeat itself in the future and that must begin by supporting those who have the bravery to expose it.”