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Sir Michael Moritz: I am a card-carrying ‘October 8 Jew’

The Cardiff-born hi-tech financier was speaking about his life and family at JW3

November 13, 2026 15:44
Moritz Screenshot 2026-11-09 at 16.19.06.png
Sir Michael Moritz at JW3

By

Simon Rocker

3 min read
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The billionaire philanthropist Sir Michael Moritz said he has more openly identified as being Jewish since the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel three years.

The California-based Silicon Valley investor described himself as a “card-carrying October 8 Jew” in a conversation with the broadcaster Emma Barnett at an event to commemorate Kristallnacht at JW3 last week.

“I’d never really identified as as being Jewish and I didn't make a big deal about it,” he confided. But after October 7, “when people asked me about Israel, I was not as bashful perhaps as I might have been previously”.

The atrocity was an “obviously extraordinarily painful event, but for me,  it was a sort of personal landmark event. It touched something very deep in me, that here we go again, the pogroms never cease. The place that the pogrom wasn’t supposed to happen was within the boundaries of the state of Israel, and here it is, and nobody's safe.”

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Topics:

Cardiff

California

Business

JW3

Antisemitism

Family history

Jewish books

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