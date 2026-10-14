Sally Rooney’s books withdrawn from UK over her support of Palestine Action

In a statement, Rooney said: “In July 2025, the direct-action protest group Palestine Action was proscribed as a terrorist organisation in the UK.

“The following month, I wrote an opinion piece expressing my intention to go on supporting Palestine Action, which is not a proscribed or otherwise prohibited group here in the Republic of Ireland.

“As a result, the fulfilment of contracts to publish my work in the UK could now constitute a serious criminal offence.

“After a process of consultation and deliberation, and with my full agreement, my publisher Faber has therefore determined that it can no longer supply my work within the UK.

“I have made every effort to be honest with the public about my beliefs and intentions, and I am wholly prepared to accept the consequences.”

Faber has been contacted for comment.

Palestine Action co-founder, Huda Ammori, said: “Sally Rooney being unable to publish her work in the UK marks a new low in the escalating assault on free speech caused by the proscription of Palestine Action.

“Sally Rooney took a brave and principled stand from the moment plans to ban Palestine Action were announced.

“She has refused to compromise her convictions, even at considerable personal and professional cost.

“Her work should be celebrated and widely available — not driven off the shelves of British bookshops because she refuses to be complicit in the suppression of solidarity with the Palestinian people.”

Rooney is the author of the bestselling novels Conversations With Friends, Normal People, Beautiful World, Where Are You? and Intermezzo.

Her first two novels have both been adapted for television.

In September 2025, Rooney cancelled a trip to London to accept the Sky Arts Award for literature over concerns she could be arrested if she entered the country over her support for Palestine Action.

Supporters of the group have staged regular protests in defiance of the Government’s ban, leading to hundreds of arrests under terrorist legislation.