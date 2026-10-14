Become a Member
UK

Sally Rooney’s books withdrawn from UK over her support of Palestine Action

The Irish writer has previously said she would donate earnings from her books to the proscribed group

October 14, 2026 16:21
Copy of GettyImages-1200170163.jpg
Sally Rooney (Image: Getty)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

1 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Sally Rooney has said she can no longer sell her books in the UK because of her support for the banned protest group Palestine Action.

The ban, which began on July 5 2025, made membership of, or support for, the direct-action group a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

The Irish author, 35, previously said she would donate earnings from her books and BBC adaptations of novels to Palestine Action, which has a stated goal of “ending global participation in Israel’s genocidal and apartheid regime”.

As a result, Rooney’s publisher, Faber, has determined it cannot sell her novels in Britain.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Books

publishing

Sally Rooney

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper