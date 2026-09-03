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Sadiq Khan’s texts and emails to be searched amid Palantir Met Police row

Unions and activists have urged the government to drop the US-based AI firm’s contracts with the force, as well as the NHS, due to its links with the IDF and the Trump administration

September 3, 2026 15:00
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London Mayor Lord Khan (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

2 min read
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London Mayor Sadiq Khan will have his text messages and emails searched as part of a legal battle over the blocking of a £50 million deal between the Metropolitan Police and technology firm Palantir, the High Court has been told.

Palantir is suing the Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime (Mopac), which is part of the Mayor’s Office, over its decision in May to block the Met from agreeing to a two-year deal with the firm to provide AI technology to automate intelligence analysis in criminal investigations.

The decision came amid calls from unions and pro-Palestine activists for the government to cut ties with Palantir, which already holds contracts with the NHS, due to its links to the Israeli military and US immigration enforcement agencies.

A full hearing of the case is due to be held in January next year.

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Topics:

Sadiq Khan

Palantir

NHS

Metropolitan Police

Police

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