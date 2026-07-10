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Palantir hits out at Commons committee after MPs call for NHS contract to be scrapped

Left wing campaigners have previously criticised the tech firm’s connections to the IDF and US immigration enforcement

July 10, 2026 14:43
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The Palace of Westminster (Image: Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

3 min read
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A software company frequently targeted by left-wing activists over its work with the IDF and contracts with US defence firms and immigration enforcement has hit out at criticism from Parliament’s Health and Social Care Committee.

In a letter to Preet Gill, the minister for health innovation and safety, committee chair and Lib Dem MP Layla Moran, urged her to cut ties with Palantir, which is contracted to provide the NHS’ Federated Data Platform (FDP), and to begin looking for an alternative.

“There is serious mistrust of the Palantir-created Federated Data Platform amongst both the general public and the medical profession”, Moran said.

“We are seriously concerned that the lack of trust in how NHS data in used, managed, and shared will act as a deterrent from people sharing their medical data and limit the ability of the NHS to release the benefits of the digital transformation that this Government is seeking to deliver, including through the FDP and the Single Patient Record.

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Topics:

Palantir

NHS

Parliament

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