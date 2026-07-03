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Burnham allies distance likely next PM from report of Palantir NHS contract cancellation

One shadow minister suggested the decision would ‘have a trade-off which is measured in more Brits dying’

July 3, 2026 12:47
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Andy Burnham ahead of a radio appearance in London. (Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire).

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

4 min read

Sources close to Andy Burnham have sought to distance him from a report claiming that he will stop the involvement of US-tech firm Palantir in the NHS should he succeed Sir Keir Starmer as prime minister.

The US-based tech giant has been criticised by left-wing and pro-Palestine activists who have highlighted its work with the IDF and contracts with US defence firms and immigration enforcement.

On Thursday, the Daily Telegraph reported that Burnham is planning to ditch Palantir from the NHS, for which it developed a Federated Data Platform.

The paper reports that Burnham will soon decide whether to review the tech firm’s seven-year contract with the NHS – currently in its second year – shortly after he comes into office.

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Topics:

Andy Burnham

Palantir

NHS

Labour Party

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