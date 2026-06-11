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Met chief says London will be ‘less safe’ after Khan blocks Palantir police contract amid pressure over IDF links

An NHS data engineer who worked with the US-based firm has also revealed that his colleagues were intimidated by pro-Palestine activists

June 11, 2026 14:50
GettyImages-2279420700.jpg
Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan speaks at SXSW London 2026 at The Truman Brewery on June 02, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Mark Wood

3 min read

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has warned London will be “less safe” by the end of the year after Sir Sadiq Khan put a block on the force’s deal with US-based AI giants Palantir.

The Met had struck a £50 million deal with the data analytics company to use AI to automate intelligence analysis in criminal investigations, freeing up more staff for frontline duties.

But the Mayor of London pulled the plug, citing concerns about using public money to support firms who “act contrary to London’s values” and about the procurement process used to award the contract.

Pro-Palestine activists have previously highlighted Palantir’s work with the IDF and contracts with US defence firms and called on Khan to block the deal.

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Topics:

Metropolitan Police

Artificial intelligence

Police

Sadiq Khan

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