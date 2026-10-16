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Revealed: Teacher ‘tells boy Jews to blame for October 7’ but London school ignores call for staff antisemitism training

Family felt forced to take out their son and enrol him in Jewish education after alleged incident earlier this year

October 16, 2026 06:00
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By

Elisa Bray

3 min read
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A nine-year-old Jewish pupil at a north London state primary school says his teacher told him Jews were to blame for the October 7 massacre, the JC can reveal.

The appalled family reacted asking for antisemitism training to be given but claimed they were told that staff “can’t be forced into politics”.

The father, who wishes to remain anonymous, says after the incident earlier this year he felt “forced” to move his son, who is now at a Jewish school.

Jewish leaders have said the case highlights the importance of the government implementing recommendations from the upcoming report by Sir David Bell on antisemitism in education.

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Topics:

Education

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