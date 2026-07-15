Become a Member
UK

Boris Johnson labels Jew-hate ‘a virus in the human bloodstream’ on Nova Exhibition visit

The former prime minister met survivors and bereaved families, and urged others to visit the exhibition while it remains in London

July 15, 2026 16:47
Bojo.jpg
Boris Johnson at the Nova Exhibition in London on July 14, 2026 (Nova Exhibition)

By

Jacob Jaffa

2 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson labelled antisemitism a “virus in the human bloodstream” during a visit to the Nova Exhibition in London on Tuesday.

Johnson, who had resigned from office just over a year before the October 7 attacks, toured the exhibition with former hostage Bar Kuperstein, Nova Festival survivor May Hayat, and Michael Marlowe, the bereaved father of Jake Marlowe, a British national killed in the massacre.

Boris Johnson with freed hostage Bar Kuperstein (R) and Nova survivor May Hayat (L) at the Nova Exhibition in London on July 14, 2026 (Nova Exhibition)Boris Johnson with freed hostage Bar Kuperstein (R) and Nova survivor May Hayat (L) at the Nova Exhibition in London on July 14, 2026 (Nova Exhibition)[Missing Credit]

Urging others to make the trip, he said: “People should come and see this. I think it's the dose of reality - it's the bucket of cold water that people need over their heads to understand what happened on October.

"It's vital that people see it. Some of it is pretty harrowing, but people need to remember what happened, and they need to understand the people who did it.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Nova exhibition

Boris Johnson

Nova massacre

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper