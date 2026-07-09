Sadiq Khan visits Nova Exhibition in London

London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan at the Nova Exhibition on July 9, 2026 (Nova Exhibition)

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As well as featuring personal items salvaged from the festival grounds, the exhibition also includes first-hand witness phone footage from the day and in-person testimonies from survivors, returned hostages, and bereaved families – who will be present at the exhibition every day.

"This is not about what religion you belong to, which God you worship, what your politics are, what your views are on any particular issues, it's about coming to see for yourself what happened on that day,” said Khan.

"But if you're lucky, you’ll get the chance to meet a survivor and that experience will touch you, I promise.

🇬🇧 Sadiq Khan visits the Nova Exhibition in London



The London Mayor drew parallels between the music festival massacre and 2017’s Manchester Arena Bombing.



He said: "This is not about what religion you belong to, which God you worship, what your politics are, what your views… pic.twitter.com/VLdYnvoZIg — The Jewish Chronicle (@JewishChron) July 9, 2026

“What's quite clear is that these are people who went to that concert with nothing but love and joy, wanted a good time, and lost their lives. Others have survived. Their lives are never going to be the same again. And there are bereaved families whose lives will never be the same again."

"A number of things won't leave me,” he added, specifically mentioning “the trainers of the kids, one of them 18 years old, the clothes, mobile phones”.

"It just reminds you these are people, and it's always worth remembering that you may see a video film, you may read an article, but these are just human beings,” he went on. “But also what people are capable of doing is just horrific. And so what will stay with me is the hope and the optimism, but also the horror of what happened.”

London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan at the Nova Exhibition on July 9, 2026 (Nova Exhibition)

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The mayor also drew parallels with the Manchester Arena Bombing, saying: “One of the things I noticed, when you look at the photographs of those who lost their lives, you'll see the diversity of ages - from kids as young as 18, in their 20s and their 30s and their 40s, even in their 50s, whose common theme was their love of trance music, their love of rave.

"And they left home, leaving their loved ones behind expecting to see them the next day, never to return and the same happened with traumatic incidents all across the world whether it's the tragedy of the Ariana Grande concert where those mums and dads never saw their kids again, or the survivors who will be changed forever, it's just a reminder of the things we've got in common.

"There are too many people around the world trying to divide people, divide communities and music, fun, congregation are the things we all share.”

The Nova will be available to visit until Wednesday, July 15, at 30 Curtain Road, London, EC2A 3NZ. Tickets can be purchased at www.novaexhibition.com.