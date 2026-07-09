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Sadiq Khan visits Nova Exhibition in London

The London Mayor drew parallels between the music festival massacre and 2017’s Manchester Arena Bombing

July 9, 2026 16:09
Sadiq Khan Mayor of London Visits Nova Exhibition London6 - 9 July 26.jpg
London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan at the Nova Exhibition on July 9, 2026 (Nova Exhibition)

By

Jacob Jaffa

2 min read
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London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan visited the Nova Exhibition on Thursday, meeting with bereaved families of October 7 victims visiting the capital.

Khan toured the exhibition alongside relatives of those killed at the Nova Music Festival, one of the key epicentres of Hamas’ attack on Israel in 2023.

The delegation was also accompanied by Andrea Simon, the victims’ commissioner for London, part of the UK’s independent agency dedicated to the welfare of victims of atrocities and public scandals and their families.

During the visit, the mayor urged others to visit the exhibition, which tells the story of the infamous massacre.

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Topics:

Sadiq Khan

Nova massacre

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