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Israel marks 1,000 days since October 7 with minute of silence to remember the fallen

As memorials take place IDF reveals more than 30,000 projectiles launched at nation by Iran’s terror proxies since massacre

July 2, 2026 12:46
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Bereaved families mark 1,000 days since October 7 at Nahal Oz Observers Memorial Monument near Gaza border on 2 July 2026 (Tsafrir Abayov/Flash90)

By

John Jeffay

2 min read

Israel today marked 1,000 days since the atrocities of 7 October with ceremonies, gatherings and protests.

As the nation marked the somber moment, the IDF revealed Iran and its terror proxies have launched over 31,000 projectiles at Israel since the massacre.

The day of remembrance started with a minute's silence at 6.29am, marking the moment when Hamas launched its attack from Gaza in which 1,200 people were massacred and 250 hostages seized.

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Israel

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