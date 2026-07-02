Israel marks 1,000 days since October 7 with minute of silence to remember the fallen

In the UK, Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis said: “1,000 days have passed since the most unimaginable evil struck the south of Israel.

"Today we remember more than 1200 innocent lives mercilessly taken on 7th October 2023, as well as the numerous other lives which were devastated by the attack, the hostages stolen from their families and the communities which will never be the same again.

"Today we pray for healing, safety and peace for all.”

Meanwhile, the IDF has released its latest tally of projectiles fired into Israel over the last 1,000 days.

The total number of missiles, rockets, and UAVs (drones) currently stands at over 31,120 – an average of more than 30 a day, although that figure is skewed by huge spikes, mostly notably the 4,300-strong barrage on 7 October itself.

The IDF says more than 20,000 projectiles have crossed into Israeli territory from Lebanon (mostly Hezbollah), 10,000 from the Gaza Strip (mostly Hamas) and more than 1,000 from Iran (mostly ballistic missiles).

There were also more than 80 drones and missiles from the Houthis in Yemen and 40 from Syria.

"These figures illustrate the ongoing threat faced by Israeli civilians over the past 1,000 days," said an IDF spokesperson.

"Israel, like any sovereign nation, reserves the right to act in self defence against terror groups that target it from all directions."

At a conference on Monday, IDF Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said the past 1,000 days had been "one of the longest, most complex, and most demanding wars we have ever known".

He said: "This war has changed methods of warfare, operational concepts, and the way we operate. We remember, we learn, and we prepare for the continuation of the combat and the many challenges that lie ahead."

There were protests as well as commemorations taking place today.

Families of 7 October victims gathered for the 1,000 Days March, taking them past some of the sites attacked by the 3,800 terrorists who breached the security fence.

Among those expected to attend and speak were Yoram Yehudai, whose son Ron was murdered, and Liad Baram, whose son Neta fell in battle at the Nahal Oz outpost.

There was an additional minute of silence held at 10am and a rally is due to be held this evening at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, which became the focus of protests while the hostages remained in captivity.

Organisers of the rally said they were renaming it Memory Square for the day, and would be displaying personal items belonging to 7 October victims in a “One Thousand Memories” exhibition.

The October Council, representing some bereaved families, survivors and former hostages, also reiterated its demands for a state commission of inquiry to fully examine government failures that led to 7 October.

Police clashed with demonstrators outside the Knesset, Israel's parliament, as they tried to disperse them.

Protestors also gathered at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Jerusalem, and outside the home of Education Minister Yoav Kish and Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana as well as other prominent Knesset members.

There are also protests throughout the day at major intersections across the country, some of them blocking traffic.

The 1,000th day is both a remembrance for those killed and abducted and a

In a statement the October Council said: "One thousand days after the massacre, after the hostages, after the communities were burnt, after the fallen soldiers, after the families were torn apart, and after the greatest oversight in the history of the country, a commission of inquiry still has not been established."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly resisted calls to establish such an inquiry, which would be the most independent official mechanism for investigating the security failures and the events after 7 October.