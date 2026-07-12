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Nova survivors trolled by torrent of online abuse linked to Iran, new report reveals

Bot networks on X and TikTok subject former hostages and bereaved to ‘sustained abuse that compounds trauma of October 7’

July 12, 2026 11:48
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Memorials to murder victims at Nova music festival site (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

By

Daniel Ben-David

2 min read
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Survivors of the Nova music festival massacre on October 7 have been targeted by a coordinated wave of online abuse linked to Iran, according to a new report.

A “sustained and multi-layered digital campaign” has subjected former hostages, families of those who were murdered and others who lived through the atrocity to an astonishing volume of vile hateful abuse, according to Fighting Online Anti-Semitism (FOA).

The report warns: “Survivors are being harmed twice,” adding: “Named individuals, including hostages and their families, are subjected to sustained campaigns of abuse that compound the trauma of October 7 itself.”

Researchers of the report due to be published in the next few days say the campaign seeks to not only deny and distort the massacre but also to terrorise survivors and the bereaved.

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Topics:

October 7

October 7 Massacres

Nova massacre

Iran

Online hate

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