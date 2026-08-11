Jewish pupils facing ‘crisis’ of abuse and hostility, says leader of review into school antisemitism

The leader of a review into antisemitism in England’s schools and colleges said Jewish schoolchildren are facing “regular and hostile abuse”.

Sir David Bell told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that there had been a “sad increase in the number of antisemitic incidents reported in schools and colleges”.

Discussing Jewish faith schools, Sir David said: “The level of physical security is quite extraordinary.

“I don’t think that’s really appreciated that we have this group of children and young people in this country who are subject not just to those security measures, but also to regular and hostile abuse.