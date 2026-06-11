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‘We talk to our children about antisemitism as a fact of life’

What do you say when your kids ask why people don’t like Jews? Writer Amy Schreibman Walter provides some answers

June 11, 2026 10:51
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Amy Schreibman Walter with her children Max and Ruby.

By

Amy Schreibman Walter

4 min read

I wasn’t planning on having a conversation about antisemitism with my six-year-old son, Max, as we approached his school for drop-off. I’d have preferred to stick to our usual topic: which snack I would be bringing him at pick-up.

“Why is there a sniffer dog at my school gate?” he asked.

And then: “Why does my school have security guards and a sniffer dog, but the school next door doesn’t?”

Finally: “Why are there more security guards at my school today than there were yesterday?”

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Topics:

Antisemitism in schools

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