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Police investigate whether Iran linked to suspected RAF base terror plot

The site was used by the US Air Force and housed bombers used in the Iran War

September 28, 2026 11:11
Fairford.jpg
A police checkpoint near RAF Fairford near the village of Whelford in Gloucestershire, on September 28, 2026 (Ben Birchall/PA Wire)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

3 min read
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Counter Terror Police are understood to be investigating whether Iran is linked to a suspected terror plot at a military airbase used by US bombers.

Five men were arrested on suspicion of explosive and terrorism offences after armed police stopped three vans travelling towards RAF Fairford.

The group, detained in the nearby village of Whelford, Gloucestershire, in the early hours of Sunday, were “looking to do big damage”, US President Trump later said.

The police operation was not intelligence-led, meaning investigators had not known about any potential plot in advance, the Press Association understands.

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Topics:

Iran

Counter-terrorism

Police

RAF

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