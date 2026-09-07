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Polanski to face Green rival in bid to contest Starmer’s Westminster seat

Hamza Chowdhury said Holborn and St Pancras did not need ‘another MP who arrives during an election’ then ‘disappears’

September 7, 2026 16:15
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By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

2 min read
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Green Party leader Zack Polanski will face a challenge to become his party’s candidate in the October 8 by-election triggered by Sir Keir Starmer’s exit from Parliament.

Local councillor Hamza Chowdhury said Holborn and St Pancras did not need “another MP who arrives during an election campaign” then “disappears once the votes are counted” as he put himself forward for the Green nomination.

Polanski had previously said he was “excited” by the prospect of winning the seat and entering Parliament.

Green Party members in the seat will pick the candidate for the by-election, which could provide an early test of Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s popularity with the public, as voters in the constituency have moved away from Labour towards Green and independent candidates in recent years.

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Topics:

Green Party

Zack Polanski

Sir Keir Starmer

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