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‘A serious commitment’: A day with the new police patrols taking to the streets of Golders Green and Stamford Hill

Met reveals that three-quarters of hate crimes reported in North-West London in June were directed at Jewish people

July 13, 2026 10:46
CPT visit 10.7.26.JPG
Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Matt Jukes meets Jewish community representatives in Golders Green (Met Police)

By

Simon Rocker

2 min read
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The deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, Matt Jukes, has welcomed the new Community Protection Teams that began work on Monday on the back of an extra £85 million funding from the Home Office as “really important for the safety and security” of the Jewish community.

Teams of 40 to 50 additional officers are being drafted in to keep watch in North-West London and Stamford Hill over the next few weeks.

Eventually, they will comprise around 250 officers and also patrol other areas with a sizeable Jewish population.

The funding will also go towards intelligence gathering and investigations.

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Topics:

Antisemitism

Metropolitan Police

Golders Green

shomrim

Hatzola ambulance attack

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