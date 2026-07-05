Become a Member
UK

Two men who filmed antisemitic abuse of Jewish man for TikTok avoid jail

Adam Bedoui and Abdelkader Amir Bousloub were convicted of a hate crime and given a suspended prison term

July 5, 2026 09:47
Copy of Bedoui.jpg
(L-R) Abdelkader Amir Bousloub and Adam Bedoui (Met Police)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

1 min read

Two men who filmed themselves shouting antisemitic abuse at a Jewish man in east London for social media have avoided jail.

Adam Bedoui and Abdelkader Amir Bousloub, both 21, were handed a six-week prison term, suspended for 12 months, at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Friday after they were convicted of an antisemitic hate crime, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

The pair travelled to a predominantly Jewish area of the capital to film antisemitic content for TikTok on May 7, and pleaded guilty to religiously aggravated intentional harassment at the same court just a few days later.

Police were called at around 9pm on May 7 after the two men targeted a Jewish man in Clapton Common, Hackney.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Courts

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper