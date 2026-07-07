Woman convicted for abusing children outside Jewish school

A woman has been convicted after directing antisemitic abuse at children outside a Jewish secondary school in north London before assaulting a man who challenged her.

Syeda Khatun, 39, was found guilty following a trial at Stratford Magistrates’ Court of three counts of racially aggravated assault, one count of racially aggravated assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and one count of racially aggravated words and behaviour causing harassment, alarm or distress.

The court heard how Khatun, from Hackney, approached several children who were waiting outside their school gate after a school trip on May 10.

She first shouted antisemitic abuse at a mother and baby before turning her attention to a group of children, shouting abuse and swinging her arms aggressively towards them, according to the Crown Prosecution Service.