Become a Member
UK

Maccabiah Games: ‘There’s no one more surprised than me’, says GB double medallist

Tennis players Sarah Schechter and Samantha Cohen were jointly responsible for GB’s haul of three medals

July 20, 2026 11:07
Screenshot 2026-07-17 at 17.30.27.png
Left to right: silver medallist Samantha Cohen, general team manager Andrew Myers, gold and bronze medallist Sarah Schechter (photo: Alex Mandel)

By

Ben Conway

5 min read
Add us as a preferred source

A much-reduced delegation of GB athletes have returned from the 2026 Maccabiah Games with a small collection of medals – one of each colour, all in tennis events.

Sarah Schechter won gold in the Masters women’s doubles in the 65+ age category, alongside Israeli partner Viola Buskila Lubick, and added a bronze in the singles in the same age group.

Meanwhile, Samantha Cohen took home silver in the Masters women’s singles 40+ competition to complete the set.

The relatively sparse return of medals tallies with the size of the British delegation, which was far smaller than originally intended, owing to logistical and security concerns.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Maccabiah Games

Maccabi tennis

Tennis

Jewish Women in Sports

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper