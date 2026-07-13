Become a Member
Israel

Golden oldie: 93-year-old swimmer reveals how he stays fit after Maccabiah Games triple victory

Izhak Zak is still making a splash at the ‘Jewish Olympics’, 76 years on from his first appearance in the competition

July 13, 2026 15:06
IMG_6510.jpeg
Izhak Zak atop the podium with two of his gold medals (TheJC)

By

Ben Conway

1 min read
Add us as a preferred source

An Israeli swimmer has shared his tips on how to stay fit into old age after winning three gold medals at this year’s Maccabiah Games, often dubbed the ‘Jewish Olympics’, at the age of 93.

Izhak Zak, who represents aquatics club Maccabi Olam Hamaim, swam in three events, bringing home gold in the 90-94 age category in all of them.

He completed the 50 metre freestyle and 100 metre backstroke as the only competitor in the category, swimming the races in times of 01:32.49 and 02:43.00.

But in the 50 metre backstroke, he was taken to the wire by Amnon Ramon, who is one year his junior and represents the Greater Jerusalem Swimming Club.

To get more Israel news, click here to sign up for our free Israel Briefing newsletter.

Topics:

Maccabiah Games

Maccabi

swimming

Jewish sport

IDF

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper