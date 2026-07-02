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Jewish unity takes center stage as 2026 Maccabiah opens in Jerusalem

Thousands of Jewish athletes from a record 43 countries gathered at Teddy Stadium to launch the ‘Jewish Olympics,’ with moving tributes to hostages, wounded soldiers, and Israel’s fallen.

July 2, 2026 15:35
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The Israeli delegation at the opening ceremony of the 22nd Maccabiah Games at Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem on July 1, 2026 (Flash90)

By

Howard Blas,

Jewish News Syndicate

4 min read

Delegations of Jewish athletes from a record 43 countries entered a packed Teddy Stadium on Wednesday night to cheers from family members, fellow countrymen, Israelis from across society, government officials, and a lineup of Israeli performers, officially opening the 22nd Maccabiah Games.

Some 3,000 athletes—from children to seniors and Paralympians—from five continents travelled to Israel for Maccabiah 2026: More Than Ever! – which was postponed from 2025 because of the Iran War.

They are joined by about 2,000 Israeli athletes competing in events across the country through July 13.

The GB delegation at the opening ceremony of the 22nd Maccabiah Games at Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem on July 1, 2026 (MaccabiGB)The GB delegation at the opening ceremony of the 22nd Maccabiah Games at Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem on July 1, 2026 (MaccabiGB)[Missing Credit]

While Israel’s political leaders and dignitaries delivered brief remarks, the evening belonged to the athletes. The dominant theme – felt throughout the stadium and by millions watching on television – was Jewish unity and Israel as the homeland of the Jewish people.

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Topics:

Maccabiah Games

Maccabi

Maccabi GB

Sport

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