‘Relief and disbelief’: Gibraltar claims first ever Maccabiah medal

Marrache, who won the Ken Gradon award for best athlete and most outstanding performances in the 2019 Games, said he felt “both relief and disbelief – I was shocked and didn’t know how to react. I’m still a bit on a high”.

The captain, who lives in Hampstead, North London, told the JC that some of his teammates fell to their knees, while others ran to the crowd as the final whistle blew.

Players from Maccabiah Gibraltar's Masters 45+ futsal team help up a Mexican opponent during their match on July 12, 2026 (Gil Shamai)

[Missing Credit]

In previous Maccabiahs, the Gibraltarians had lost against Mexico three years in a row, making dual victories this time round all the sweeter.

As well as Marrache’s sparkling form at the tournament, Tzachi Bitton also finished as its top goalscorer. And the captain gave a special mention to coach Rob Cohen and the effect he had on the team.

Held every four years, the Maccabiah Games bring together over 10,000 athletes from over 80 countries to compete in over 30 different sports, ranging from chess to padel, alongside traditional Olympic sports like 400 metres and basketball.

After the Olympic Games, they are widely regarded as the biggest multi-sport event by the number of competitors. The Maccabiah was originally held every three years. They changed that in 1953, with the decision to hold it the year after each Olympics, though Maccabi Gibraltar was founded in the 1970s.

A still shot of Maccabiah Gibraltar's Masters 45+ futsal players in action against Mexico on July 12, 2026 (Gil Shamai)

[Missing Credit]

Following their win, the players thanked their families, supporters and sponsors before dedicating this medal to one of the founding fathers of Maccabi Gibraltar, Joe Beriro, who is remembered with affection and respect throughout the worldwide Maccabi family.

When on the bus to the game, the Gibraltar team spoke to the Mexican team’s coach about Beriro, whom the coach called one of the “greatest characters when he was in the room, and made everyone around him laugh”.

The team aims to build off the success they had this tournament, aiming for higher medals in the upcoming European Games. “The sky is the limit” for the team, said Marrache.