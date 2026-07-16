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‘Relief and disbelief’: Gibraltar claims first ever Maccabiah medal

The Rock’s futsal team, led by Hampstead resident JJ Marrache, beat Mexico 9-3 to secure the historic achievement

July 16, 2026 11:39
Gibraltar Maccabiah football team.jpg
Maccabiah Gibraltar's Masters 45+ futsal team ahead of their match against Mexico on July 12, 2026 (Gil Shamai)

By

Arthur Popivker

2 min read
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Gibraltar has won its first ever medal at the Maccabiah Games, sometimes dubbed the “Jewish Olympics”, securing a historic bronze in fustal (five-a-side football) after an outstanding competition.

Captain Jonathan “JJ” Marrache’s men beat Mexico 9-3 to claim third place in the Masters over 45 category on Sunday.

The Gibraltar squad didn’t have it easy as they battled through the highly competitive tournament, with significant victories against Israel, Argentina and Mexico in the round robin stage.

Yet they narrowly missed out on the final, contested between two teams from the Israeli delegation, dubbed Lavan and Kachol, after a 1-0 loss to the former last week.

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Topics:

Maccabiah Games

Gibraltar

Jewish sport

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