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Oscar winner Lucie Kon received £400k payout from BBC after racial discrimination tribunal threat

‘The BBC broke me,’ said the acclaimed documentary producer

October 26, 2026 12:33
Lucie Kon credit insta.jpg
Lucie Kon with her Oscar for 'Mr Nobody Against Putin' (Instagram/LucieKon)

By

Jamie Shapiro

3 min read
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Oscar-winning producer Lucie Kon received a £400,000 settlement from the BBC after she threatened to take the corporation to an employment tribunal over alleged racial and religious discrimination, it has emerged.

Kon, who previously worked as executive producer of the BBC’s Storyville and Panorama, claimed she was “forced out” of the broadcaster because she challenged what she saw as its culture of antisemitism.

The acclaimed documentarian, who last year won an Emmy for her October 7 film We Will Dance Again and this year claimed an Oscar Mr Nobody Against Putin, told the Telegraph that the environment at the corporation had been hostile since the outbreak of the war in Israel.

After raising her concerns with senior managers and eventually with then-Director-General Tim Davie, she was made redundant in April, 19 days after taking home her Oscar.

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