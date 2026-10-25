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BBC accused of giving Green activist ‘free rein’ to ‘launch disgusting attack’ on Jewish guest

Dr Ashok Kumar later said that ‘Zionism will join apartheid and Jim Crow in the ugly dustbin of history’

October 25, 2026 13:20
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Dr Ashok Kumar on the BBC's 'Politics Live' on October 18, 2026 (BBC)

By

Jacob Jaffa

2 min read
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The BBC has been accused of giving a Green Party activist “free rein” to “launch a disgusting attack” on a Jewish talk show guest.

Dr Ashok Kumar, who is also a professor of political economy at Birkbeck, University of London, appeared on Politics Live last week alongside Baroness Chakrabarti, Lord Hannan, and the New Statesman’s Rachel Cunliffe, who is Jewish.

During the programme, the panellists engaged in a lively debate concerning the Greens’ contention that “Zionism is racism,” which became official party policy after a controversial motion to that effect was voted through at the Green conference earlier this month.

During the discussion, Cunliffe criticised the motion on the grounds that it denied Jews the right to advocate for their own self-determination, even if that did not mean “Israel under the current Israeli government,” and suggested that it did not carry democratic support, as less than one per cent of all Green members actually voted for it.

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Topics:

Green Party

BBC

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