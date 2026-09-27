BBC accused of including dozens of terrorists on list of deceased Gaza ‘journalists’

Nearly one in three of the deceased Palestinians described as “journalists” by the BBC were terrorists or linked to terror groups, it has been claimed.

Of the 180 names published over the course of the conflict by BBC Arabic, 53 had links to Hamas or other terrorist groups such as the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), and some took part in the October 7 attack, according to a Telegraph report.

All of the 53 were reported to have been named on death lists compiled by terrorist groups. One was Abdullah Darwish, described by BBC Arabic as “a cameraman for Al-Aqsa TV”. Darwish participated the October 7 attack as part of Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades.

Also listed was Yaqoub Al-Barsh, described as an executive director of Gazan radio station Namaa. Al-Barsh was said to be part of Hamas’ Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, where he was described as a “martyr”.