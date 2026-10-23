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Oscar-winning filmmaker Lucie Kon to speak at ‘Uncancelled’ conference

The event, organised by Friends in the Arts, aims to confront antisemitism and boycotts within the creative sphere

October 23, 2026 15:56
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Lucie Kon, pictured with the best documentary Oscar her team won for 'Mr Nobody Against Putin' (Photo: Instagram/@imluciek)

By

Elisa Bray

2 min read
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Oscar-winning filmmaker Lucie Kon and Oi Va Voi’s Josh Breslaw are among the speakers at the second annual Uncancelled: Jews in the Arts conference in north London next month.

Held by Friends in the Arts (FIA) on the afternoon of November 22, Uncancelled is a solutions-focused conference tackling antisemitism and boycotts within creative industries in Britain.

This year’s programme includes talks by Emmy & BAFTA-winning filmmaker Lucie Kon, whose documentary Mr Nobody Against Putin – on which she was executive producer – won an Oscar, and Oi Va Voi’s founder and drummer Josh Breslaw, who also runs the record label Parallel Skies.

British band Oi Va Voi had two of their UK shows cancelled last year due to pressure by pro-Palestine activists and returned with a new track accentuating their Jewish heritage, Back to My Roots.

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Topics:

Boycotts

Art

Jewish art

Jewish artists

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