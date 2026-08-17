Become a Member
UK

Edinburgh Fringe venue ‘conceded’ it discriminated against cancelled Jewish comedian

Philip Simon’s show was pulled from last year’s festival, allegedly due to social media posts he made discussing Hamas’ atrocities on October 7 and marking 100 days in captivity for the Israeli hostages

August 17, 2026 14:15
Philip Simon.jpg
Philip Simon outside Edinburgh Sheriff And Justice Of The Peace Court on August 17, 2026 (Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

3 min read
Add us as a preferred source

A venue has accepted that it discriminated against a Jewish comedian when it cancelled his show at last year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Stand-up comic Philip Simon had been due to perform a solo show, Shall I Compere Thee In A Funny Way, at the Banshee Labyrinth, on the city’s Niddry Street.

However, the venue pulled his act, citing his views on the Gaza War.

In a statement given at the time to industry magazine Chortle, the venue said Simon had expressed views on social media and elsewhere that it said “align with the rhetoric and symbology of groups associated with humanitarian violations”.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Edinburgh Fringe

Edinburgh

comedy

Jewish Comedy

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper