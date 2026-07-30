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Did my circumcision make the cut? You’ll have to see my show

After converting to Orthodox Judaism, and a date with a scalpel, comic Max Olesker wrote about a celebrated book about his experience. Now he is taking his story to Edinburgh Festival

July 30, 2026 17:28
LEAD IMAGE Max Olesker MAKING THE CUT credit Matt Stronge (2).jpg
Razor-sharp drama: Max Oleskar (Credit: Matt Stronge)

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5 min read
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When comedian Max Olesker got talking to a girl in a bar at the Edinburgh Fringe in the wee small hours, there was instant chemistry. She liked his Jewish jokes. “It’s OK,” he reassured her. “I’m allowed to make them.” And so their love story began. A story that would completely rip up both their lives, and lead Max on the most challenging journey he’d ever undertaken.

It could have been so simple. They were both Jewish, after all. But he was raised in what began as a mixed family – when he opted to have a barmitzvah his mother decided to convert under the auspices of South Hampshire Reform Jewish Community. He was also “dunked” in the mikveh, although he declined to undergo circumcision at that age. And Eliana was from a modern Orthodox family and kept Shabbat. 

“Modern Orthodoxy was a concept I was not emotionally or psychologically or theologically prepared for,” he says. “I only realised the implications after some months.”

And so after a year they broke up. He felt unable to commit to the conversion process she wanted. “And there was no way for us to be together unless I did. So with Eliana’s full approval, I started dating other people. If I was going to convert she wanted it to be of my own volition.”

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Topics:

Jewish Comedy

comedy

Edinburgh Fringe

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