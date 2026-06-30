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Heathrow worker claims ‘discrimination’ after being asked to take off Palestinian badge

Security officer loses employment tribunal case over incident that took place weeks after October 7 attacks

June 30, 2026 13:44
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Heathrow security officer lost her employment tribunal case

By

JC Reporter

2 min read

A Heathrow security officer claimed she was a victim of discrimination after being asked to remove a Palestinian flag badge following the October 7 attacks.

Zara Saiyed took Britain’s biggest airport to an employment tribunal, arguing that colleagues and bosses discriminated against her because of her race and religion.

The dispute began when Ms Saiyed was challenged by a colleague over the flag badge attached to her staff lanyard. 

The incident took place on November 27, 2023, less than two months after the Hamas terror attacks on Israel in which 1,200 people were killed and 251 were taken hostage.

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Topics:

employment tribunal

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