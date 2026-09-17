LBC’s Ian Payne says the ‘Jewish lobby’ is ‘incredibly strong’ and ‘freaks people out’ amid Macklemore-Ed Sheeran row

LBC presenter Ian Payne claimed the “Jewish lobby” is “incredibly strong and really, really clever”, in response to the row over Ed Sheeran’s latest tour.

Anti-Israel rapper Macklemore, real name Benjamin Hammond Haggerty, was removed from Sheeran’s Loop tour in the US after seven of the eight remaining scheduled venues he was due to perform at threatened to cancel the concerts if he stayed on the bill.

The boycott threat came after the New Jersey leg of the tour last weekend, when Macklemore chanted “free Palestine” and projected images of Gaza during the performance of his 2024 pro-Palestine song Hind’s Hall.

In a statement addressing his dropping, Macklemore pointed the finger at Jewish billionaire Robert Kraft, who owns one of the upcoming venues on the tour, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, claiming that he rallied the other stadium owners to threaten to cancel.