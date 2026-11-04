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Labour MPs condemn legal challenge to school antisemitism review over IHRA definition

The Good Law Project, which is bringing the challenge, claimed that widespread adoption of the definition, which is already accepted by government, would stifle legitimate criticism of Israel

November 4, 2026 17:12
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Wide shot of an empty classroom in Northumberland (Getty Images)

By

Jamie Shapiro

3 min read
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A legal challenge to a major government-backed review of antisemitism in education has been labelled a “disgrace” by several Labour MPs and Jewish groups.

The challenge by the Good Law Project (GLP) comes in response to a report by former top Department for Education (DfE) civil servant Sir David Bell, which last month made 27 key recommendations – one of which was that all English schools and colleges adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism.

All 27 recommendations have been accepted by ministers.

The GLP confirmed it sent a pre-action protocol letter to the DfE, which formally notifies the department of its intention to file a legal challenge. It said its challenge was intended to “protect the space to advance vigorous criticisms of Israel’s appalling actions”.

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