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Labour ‘hell-bent’ on wrecking UK-Israel relations, Israeli officials claim

The row comes in the wake of Israeli intelligence reportedly warning the government about a potential Iranian terror plot

October 2, 2026 15:21
Fairford.jpg
The main gate of RAF Fairford on September 27, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Daniel Ben-David

2 min read
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Israel has accused Britain’s Labour government of being “hell-bent” on destroying relations between the two countries despite Israeli intelligence warning MI5 of an imminent Iranian-backed terror plot ahead of the attack on RAF Fairford last week.

A senior Israeli official said the warning, first revealed earlier this week by Prime Minister Netanyahu, was specifically in reference to the suspected plot at the Gloucestershire airbase and came shortly before Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband announced plans on September 8 to ban imports from settlements in the West Bank.

“We warned our British counterparts of an imminent Iranian attack on RAF Fairford,” the official told The Telegraph. “That is what allies do, and yet the UK Government appears hell-bent on destroying a relationship that has saved countless British lives.”

The intervention follows remarks by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said Britain imposed sanctions on Israel “pretty much the next day” after receiving the intelligence.

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Topics:

RAF

Israel

Britain

Labour

Iran

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