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‘I couldn’t understand it’: Kristallnacht eyewitness recalls ‘painful’ memories at commemoration service

Inge Gershfield recalled seeing people ‘laughing’ and ‘singing Nazi songs’ in front of a burning synagogue on her way to school on November 10, 1938

November 10, 2026 16:49
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Inge Gershfield during a service marking the 88th anniversary of Kristallnacht at Belsize Square Synagogue on November 10, 2026 (Press Association)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

2 min read
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A 98-year-old eyewitness to Kristallnacht has said she is “fortunate to tell the tale” as she shared her “painful” memories of the Nazi pogrom.

Inge Gershfield is regarded as one of the last remaining eyewitnesses to Kristallnacht, a wave of Nazi-coordinated violence against Jews across Germany and Austria beginning on November 9, 1938.

The survivor recalled seeing Nazis “laughing” and “singing” as her synagogue in Berlin was burnt down and Jewish businesses were ransacked.

She shared her story at a commemoration service at Belsize Square Synagogue in London on Tuesday, which marked 88 years since Kristallnacht.

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Topics:

Kristallnacht

Nazis

Holocaust

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