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Activists raise Palestinian flag over German Reichstag on eve of Kristallnacht anniversary

The stunt came as Chancellor Friedrich Merz admitted antisemitism had become ‘omnipresent’ in the country

November 10, 2026 15:32
Reichstage.jpg
Fire crews remove a Palestinian flag above the Reichstag in Berlin on November 8, 2026 (Instagram/PeacefullyAgainstGenocide)

By

Hayley Cregor

3 min read
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A group of activists raised a Palestinian flag over the Reichstag, Germany's parliament building, on the eve of the anniversary of Kristallnacht, in a stunt condemned as unacceptable by Berlin’s mayor.

The incident took place on Sunday morning outside the Reichstag building, the seat of the Bundestag, when a 22-year-old activist climbed a 30-metre flagpole, removed the German national flag and threw it to the ground before replacing it with a Palestinian one.

Two other men, aged 20 and 32, assisted him from the ground, filming the incident.

The group behind the protest, Peacefully Against Genocide, claimed responsibility on Monday, describing the action as an expression of solidarity with Palestinians.

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Topics:

Germany

German Jews

Kristallnacht

Pro-Palestine protests

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