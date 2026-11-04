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A sheltered childhood shattered by Kristallnacht: 98-year-old survivor Inge recalls that terrible night

Inge Gershfield was 10 years old when she was walking to school and saw her synagogue ablaze following the Night of Broken Glass

November 4, 2026 11:46
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Inge Gershfield, 98, who witnessed Kristallnacht when she was 10 years old, in her flat in London, November 2, 2026 (Credit: Gary Manhine)

By

Hayley Cregor

4 min read
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“I remember it so well,” Inge Gershfield recollected of the morning that changed her childhood for ever.

“Nazis in uniform were laughing and throwing things at Jewish shops”, while neighbours stood by and watched.

“I didn’t understand at all; I was a child walking to school, it was a normal day.”

Inge had been travelling towards her Jewish middle school when she emerged from the station to see the synagogue that she and her family would attend regularly set ablaze.

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Topics:

Kristallnacht

AJR

Association of Jewish Refugees

Holocaust

Holocaust survivors

shoah

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