JC launches new digital partnership with OpenDor Media

Those could include, for example, deep dives into the Israeli election, West Bank settlers or Moroccan Jewry.

Thejc.com will also publish a quarterly opinion column by OpenDor Media on subjects linked to Jews and Israel in the media.

The first, by OpenDor Media executive vice president Noam Weissman, host of the Unpacking Israeli History podcast, argues that the greatest challenge faced by diaspora Jews is not the dangerous algorithms or even pure antisemitism, but how we tell our story.

Jo Bucci, CEO of the JC, said: "Our readers have always trusted us to tell them what matters in Jewish life. This partnership brings that trust together with OpenDor Media's reach and expertise in video, podcast, and long-form storytelling, formats where they've built something genuinely exceptional.

“It's a real editorial collaboration, not a licensing deal, and that distinction matters to us.”

Andrew Savage, CEO of OpenDor Media, commented: "The JC has spent 185 years earning the trust of British Jewry. We've spent more than a decade mastering video and audio storytelling for Jewish life. Neither of us needs to build what the other already has.

“This partnership means readers get both, serious journalism and the storytelling formats that bring history and identity to life for a generation raised on video and audio.”