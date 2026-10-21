JC launches new digital partnership with OpenDor Media

The JC today launches an exciting collaboration with global Jewish educational media company OpenDor Media.
OpenDor Media is a global educational media nonprofit for young Jews and their peers.
Through its Unpacked, Unpacked for Educators, ConnectED and Amplified brands, it reaches over 27 million unique individuals each year with podcasts, video, social and digital community content, and has a creator network with over 10 million followers. More than 16,000 educators also use its classroom resources to teach students worldwide.
From today, some articles on thejc.com will feature a “learn more” section which will showcase a relevant video from Unpacked, OpenDor Media’s flagship educational brand.
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