Become a Member
Noam Weissman

By

Noam Weissman

Opinion

The deepest problem Jews face is not algorithms or even hatred – it’s how we tell our story

To celebrate a new partnership between the JC and OpenDor Media – a leading, global Jewish educational media company – its executive vice president Noam Weissman addresses the diaspora’s greatest challenge

October 21, 2026 13:30
GettyImages-1434820193.jpg
A Jewish father reads to his daughter (Image: Getty)
3 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Earlier this year, I sat on a stage in central London with Scott Galloway. NYU professor, bestselling author, one of the most listened-to voices in American media. Not a religious man – he describes himself as “Jewish-ish.” Before October 7, antisemitism was not, by his own admission, really on his radar.

That night, in front of 400 people, Galloway called himself “a raging Zionist”. The room rose to its feet.

I have been thinking about that moment ever since. Not because of what Galloway said, but because of what it revealed: that the Jewish story, told with honesty and conviction, still has the power to move people. Even people who weren’t looking for it.

We need to talk about that story. Because I think we are in danger of losing it.

To get more from opinion, click here to sign up for our free Editor's Picks newsletter.

Topics:

Media

Diaspora

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper