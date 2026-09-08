Become a Member
UK

Hackney Council accused of ‘predetermining’ outcome of review into twinning arrangement with Haifa

Joint letter from Jewish leaders said there were ‘serious questions about the purpose and integrity of the council-led review’

September 8, 2026 12:33
GettyImages-1203077520.jpg
Hackney Town Hall, Mare Street, Hackney, East London

By

Mark Wood

3 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Leading Jewish groups have accused Hackney Council of "pre-determining" a review into disbanding historic twinning arrangements with the Israeli city of Haifa.

A joint letter from the London Jewish Forum, the Board of Deputies of British Jews, the Jewish Leadership Council and the Hackney Anglo-Israel Friendship Association (HAIFA) said they understood the council had already commissioned work to end the partnership despite an ongoing consultation process.

The letter added: “This course of action is particularly concerning in the context of the sharp rise in antisemitic incidents in London.”

Hackney, which is home to Britain’s second largest Jewish community, has been twinned with Haifa, a city in northern Israel with around 40,000 Arab residents, since 1968.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Hackney

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper