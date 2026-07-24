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Fiyaz Mughal

By

Fiyaz Mughal

Opinion

If Hackney’s Greens cared about peace, they wouldn’t cut ties with Haifa – Israel’s city of coexistence

Shunning even a model of Jewish-Arab cooperation as morally tainted raises an uncomfortable question: has political activism crossed into antisemitic exclusion?

July 24, 2026 14:58
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Israeli medical staff take part in a drill at a parking garage that can be turned into an emergency underground hospital facility, at the Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa, on April 18, 2024. (Image: Getty Images)
4 min read
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The Green-led Hackney Council is preparing to begin the process of formally ending its twinning arrangement with Haifa in northern Israel. A report going before the council on 28 July recommends agreeing, in principle, to terminate the relationship, subject to consultation and an equalities impact assessment.

The twinning arrangement dates back to 1968 and was intended to encourage friendship and exchanges between the citizens of both cities. Indeed, Hackney Council’s own report acknowledges that Haifa was originally chosen because of its “harmonious multicultural, multi-faith populations and good records in community relations”. There is, therefore, a glaring contradiction at the heart of the council’s position.

The local Green manifesto gives away the political thinking behind the proposal. It states: “In Haifa, Palestinian people live under occupation and apartheid by the Israeli state; this is not a city that reflects Hackney’s values.”

This is not a serious or accurate description of the complex reality of Haifa. The city is within Israel, not the West Bank or Gaza, and its Arab residents are principally citizens of Israel who participate in its civic, educational and economic life. One may legitimately debate discrimination, inequality and the treatment of Arab citizens, but collapsing all these issues into the language of “occupation” is political sloganeering rather than informed policy.

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Topics:

Green Party

Haifa

Israel

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