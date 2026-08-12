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Florit Shoihet

By

Florit Shoihet

Opinion

Zoë Garbett has much to learn from Haifa’s first Jewish mayor

Shabtai Levy, nicknamed Abuna – ‘our father’ in Arabic – for his commitment to coexistence, understood that even during a bitter war his responsibility was to all the city’s residents. It is a model of civic leadership worth remembering in Hackney today

August 12, 2026 10:29
Shabtai_levy.jpeg
Haifa mayor Shabtai Levy (left) with Arab guests at a reception for Israel's Independence Day in 1950. (Image: Wikipedia)
3 min read
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Hackney’s Green mayor, Zoë Garbett, has finally carried out her main campaign promise, as Hackney Council voted to end its 58-year twinning relationship with Haifa, a northern Israeli city well known for its diverse population, which has managed to sustain a brave reality of coexistence.

As her campaign created rifts within Hackney Council and shook the local Jewish community, which remains one of Britain’s largest Jewish communities, Garbett could perhaps draw some useful lessons about leadership, commitment to residents and anti-racist values from Haifa’s first Jewish mayor, Shabtai Levy.

Levy, who had served as deputy to Haifa’s renowned mayor, Hassan Bey Shukri, was appointed mayor after Shukri’s death in 1940. As committed as he was to Haifa’s Jewish community, Levy also cultivated close relations with its Muslim and Christian Arab residents. Praised for his dedication to coexistence, Levy was nicknamed Abuna – “our father” in Arabic – by local Arab residents.

Yet this did not come without difficulties. Arab nationalist opponents did not accept that personal respect for Levy legitimised Jewish control of the mayoralty. Taher Karman, Levy’s Muslim Arab deputy, worked under him, spoke warmly of him personally and cooperated with him in running Haifa. Yet he consistently opposed Jewish possession of the mayoralty and campaigned for Levy to be replaced by a Muslim Arab mayor.

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Topics:

Hackney

Haifa

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