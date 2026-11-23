Sir Stephen also raised concerns about the way the terms “Zionist” and “Jew” were increasingly being used interchangeably in public discussion.

“Those terms have almost been rendered synonymous in public discourse, and I question whether that is fair and healthy,” he went on.

He warned that the repeated association could have serious consequences for Jewish people, adding: “Over time, because genocide is such a singularly awful crime, the concern must be that eventually it somehow bakes itself into the psychology of people – and somehow unwittingly becomes a way of delegitimising Jewish people.

“It’s not for me to defend the actions or otherwise of the Israeli state, [and] it’s not for policing to attempt to govern language beyond that which is clearly designed and used in the context of seeking to incite racial hatred or other harms.

“All I’m suggesting, very simply, is that members of the Jewish community, as well as our officers, are constantly confronted with people using these phrases almost interchangeably.”

The remarks coincide with the publication of a report by conservative think tank Policy Exchange, titled Genocide: The Use and Abuse of a Term, which examined how the legal definition of genocide is being applied in international conflicts.

The report argues that broadening the meaning of the term could weaken its legal significance and create “legal risk” for governments, military personnel and officials.

“Using genocide as a catch-all term… potentially weakens the response when the real thing occurs,” the report states.

The publication also features a foreword by Aharon Barak, a Holocaust survivor and former president of Israel’s Supreme Court, who highlighted the importance of maintaining the legal definition.

He wrote: “The meaning of genocide should be of interest to everyone in the world. It is of particular importance to citizens of the State of Israel, so many of whom have a personal connection to the archetype of genocide, the Holocaust, and whose state now stands accused of carrying out a genocide against the Palestinian people.”

Sir Stephen’s comments also came against the backdrop of heightened concerns over antisemitism in Greater Manchester following the attack at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in October 2025.

Greater Manchester Police apologised earlier this year for a “missed opportunity” to uncover evidence of the terrorist, Syrian-born Jiahd al-Shamie’s, “extremist mindset” after admitting it failed to check mobile phones seized from him during earlier arrests prior to the attack.

“I am disappointed at the prospect of adding to the distress of all of those affected by the terrible events last October. For this, I am deeply sorry,” said Sir Stephen at the time.

The force has also continued to emphasise the importance of protecting Jewish communities while maintaining the right to peaceful protest.

In a joint statement with Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley in December 2025, Sir Stephen said: “The words and chants used, especially in protests, matter and have real-world consequences.

“It is possible to protest in support of Palestinian people without intimidating Jewish communities or breaking the law.”