The experts also raised the possibility of the UK being faced with claims over such historic events as the famine in 19th-century Ireland.

The case against Myanmar brought by The Gambia focused largely on the “clearance operations” undertaken in a military crackdown on the Rohingya in 2016 and 2017.

The regime maintained that these operations formed part of a counter-insurgency campaign against the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (Arsa), an Islamist group designated as a terrorist organisation in Myanmar.

But in its ruling, the ICJ dismissed this claim, finding that Myanmar had committed acts that amounted to genocide and that the government had also failed to uphold its obligation to prevent genocide.

A key section of the judgment addressed the issue of genocidal intent. Under the Convention, genocide is defined as certain acts, such as killing or harming individuals, “with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group”.

While the court recognised that genocidal intent had not been objectively proven in this case, it found that the evidence, taken as a whole, “supports a reasonable inference” that it was present.

The court has no powers of enforcement but has ordered Myanmar to cease all activities found to constitute genocide in the ruling and provide legal assurances that they will not be repeated, while also permitting The Gambia to present a claim for reparative restitution on behalf of the Rohingya.

The Policy Exchange report’s authors include international legal expert Dr Tom Grant and Air Marshal Edward Stringer. Aharon Barak, the former president of Israel’s Supreme Court, wrote the foreword.

The report said: “An enlarged definition would invite the ICJ to hand down judgments against the UK not just for the conduct of our soldiers but also for our security relationships with partners and allies.”

It added: “We could expect geopolitical adversaries of the UK to invoke an enlarged definition of genocide... and then seek judgments against the UK declaring unlawful the very defence alliances on which our national security for nearly a century has relied.”

Greeting today’s judgment, Phillipe Sands KC on The Gambia’s legal team, said it was “historic” and “right up there with the great moments of international justice: Nuremberg, Pinochet, and others”.

He also told the BBC that the allegations brought against Israel by South Africa was the “elephant in the room” during the hearings and had the court found in favour of Myanmar, the other case “would, in effect, be over”.

He added: “The evidentiary standard has been defined very clearly and it will be now for the parties in that next case and in other cases to meet those standards.”