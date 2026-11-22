Earlier in the interview, Miliband said he was “deeply worried about Israel’s activities in Gaza in terms of war crimes”.

“There is increasing evidence of war crimes,” he added.

In September, Miliband told the Commons there is “increasing evidence that war crimes appear to have been commitment” in Gaza, adding that the UK “support legal processes to determine this.”

He also said at the time: “On the question of genocide, the UK has always supported full, robust and fair judicial processes to consider allegations, with final determinations made by competent courts before the British government reaches a conclusion.”

“I am deeply worried... there’s increasing evidence of war crimes [in Gaza]”



Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband says it’s for the ICJ to rule on whether Israel has committed genocide but that he supports the court “looking at the issue"#BBCLauraKhttps://t.co/CkTHGctZ4k pic.twitter.com/6Q6zrA2Mry — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) November 22, 2026

He repeated that approach on Kuenssberg’s show when he was asked about genocide and responded: “That is a matter for the International Court of Justice.”

Miliband described the Myanmar ruling as “very very important” and said he would make a statement to the House of Commons about the UK’s response to the judgment in the coming days.

“Because it the first time that a state has been found responsible for genocide. It is appalling what was done to the Rohingya people. We have already taken action immediately on hearing this ruling, including expelling the Myanmar military attaché from the UK. I will be announcing further measures this week.”

He said the ruling posed a challenge to the international community.

“This is a big test not just of the UK but for the international community. Do we rise to what the court has said, do we respond to the challenge in the full throated a clear way? If you care about a world or rules and laws, and democracy and freedom, we must do so, and we will.”

In his initial response to the ruling, the foreign secretary had said the UK's response must send “a clear message that such crimes cannot be committed with impunity.”