In September, Macklemore was dropped as a support act on the US tour of Ed Sheeran after chanting “Free Palestine” and showing footage from the Gaza war on a stadium video screen.

While covering the story, the main BBC service included how in 2014 he wore a costume of a black wig, beard and a fake hooked nose, for which he later apologised.

However, BBC Arabic’s televised coverage omitted any mention of the allegedly antisemitic outfit.

Another case involved Aaron Bushnell, a US Air Force serviceman who died after setting himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington DC and shouting “Free Palestine” in February 2024.

In reporting on the story, BBC Arabic recounted how he worked with homeless people, and held “strong pro-Palestinian views”. However, it omitted social media post he wrote after October 7 which appear to justify the massacre.

In one he wrote: “Can you or I really say that indigenous people are wrong for retaliating against colonisers who are rubbing their domination in their face?”

He also wrote that Hamas is “fighting against the closest thing this world currently actually has to the Nazis” and said of the Nova festival victims “there are no innocent civilians in settler colonialism”.

In September 2024, BBC Arabic published an obituary of Lebanese novelist Elias Khoury that described him as having “joined the Palestinian resistance” in the 1970s and “participated” in activities related to the cause.

There was no reference to his apparent justification for October 7, saying those who died were “settlers” who live in “imperialist colonies”.

In remarks that were similarly omitted by BBC Arabic, he also said the attack “resembles an incredible wonder, as though we witness the fall of Saigon at the hands of the Vietnamese” and “as though we finally drew closer to the beginning of freedom and liberation”. In the past, Khoury also praised Palestinian terrorist Dalal Mughrabi, who took part in the 1978 Coastal Road massacre of 38 Israeli civilians, as a woman of “high revolutionary morals”, referring to her actions as “the most wonderful heroic adventure in the resistance’s history” and “a lesson to learn from and be inspired by”.

In August 2024, BBC Arabic reported on the X account of Egyptian comedian Bassem Youssef coming down amid allegations against him of antisemitism.

The report aired the claim that that the accusations were being used to silence criticism of Israel. However, BBC Arabic failed to include Youssef’s posting about the baseless historic antisemitic blood libel of Leo Frank.

Youssef’s post about the Leo Frank blood libel [Missing Credit]

Frank was lynched in the US in 1915 after being wrongly convicted for the murder of a young girl.

He wrote: “The real story is that a 13-year-old little girl named Mary Phagan was ruthlessly raped and murdered by a wealthy paedophile named Leo Frank.”

He also said US antisemitism campaign group the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) “is founded on a lie”.

Learn more ► Is Criticizing Israel Antisemitic? Is criticizing Israel anti-Jewish? Not necessarily. Israel, like all countries, is and should be subject to political criticism over its conduct. Here is how to tell good faith critics from bad faith bigots. From Unpacked, in partnership with OpenDor Media — more from this series

CAMERA filed complaints over three of the cases aside from Macklemore’s to BBC Arabic, which after being rejected at the initial stage were then referred on to the BBC’s Executive Complaints Unit (ECU), which also rejected the watchdog’s demands for corrections.

A spokesperson for CAMERA said: “BBC Arabic’s audience has been repeatedly given a sanitised version of controversial figures’ public statements.

“By omitting crucial context about the record of Macklemore and others, the BBC made their rhetoric towards Israelis and Jews appear less hateful, while making the accusations of hate against them appear less substantiated.

“In at least one other post-October 7 case, this failure was shared by the BBC’s English and Arabic editions alike.”

A BBC spokesperson said: “The Executive Complaints Unit looked into these complaints by CAMERA thoroughly and considered each in detail.

“On each occasion, the complaints were not upheld and the reasons communicated to CAMERA, the complainant, as part of the usual process.”