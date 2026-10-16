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BBC Arabic ‘keeping audiences in the dark’ over Hamas links of health official

Language service has almost entirely failed to disclose affiliations of Gaza health ministry official Mahmoud Basal

October 16, 2026 18:15
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Gaza's Civil Defence Unit spokesperson Mahmoud Basal (Ministry of Interior)

By

Daniel Ben-David

2 min read
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BBC Arabic has been accused of ‘keeping audiences in the dark’ over the Hamas affiliation of a Gaza health official who holds the rank of major in a ministry controlled by the group.

Mahmoud Basal has been repeatedly quoted by the language service in news reports since October 7, 2023.

The spokesperson for Gaza’s Civil Defence Unit has been named in 93 articles published on BBC Arabic over the period and has frequently been a source for casualty figures.

However, only on two occasions have the links to Hamas been stated, according to research by US-based media watchdog the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis (CAMERA).

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Topics:

BBC

BBC Arabic

Gaza

Hamas

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