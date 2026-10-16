BBC Arabic ‘keeping audiences in the dark’ over Hamas links of health official

But on the main English-language BBC, the affiliation was laid out in three-quarters of articles – 36 out of a total of 48.

CAMERA claims that audiences are being “kept in the dark” by the failure to disclose links between Basal and the Civil Defence Unit and Hamas.

The BBC has rejected a complaint, saying that BBC Arabic audiences would “generally understand” the control Hamas has over the territory without it being repeatedly stated.

The Corporation’s complaints unit also dismissed any significance over the differences with the English-language version.

The most recent BBC Arabic article quoting Basal was published on September 16 and did not mention the Civil Defence service’s links to Hamas.

Yet the latest article on the main English-language service in which he features, on August 4, does state that Gaza’s Civil Defence “operates under the Hamas-run interior ministry”.

Basal’s social media activity suggests support for Hamas.

In one post to mark Hamas’s 34th anniversary, he refers to his son as a “future commander” and described the terror group as “the men of might and honour”.

In a post from 2021 commenting on the targeting of Israeli civilians by rockets fired from Gaza, he wrote: “The resistance excels, watch and enjoy.”

In another post that year, Basal described the conflict with Israel as a struggle against a “criminal murderous enemy against whom we have a [pending case of] vengeance since Prophet Muhammad’s era”.

Civil Defence operates under Hamas’s Ministry of Interior and National Security.

A chart citing the number of times the BBC and BBC Arabic mentioned Mahmoud Basal and Civil Defence's links to Hamas (Credit: CAMERA) [Missing Credit]

Basal holds the rank of major according to the health ministry’s Facebook page, and there are images of him in uniform.

Gaza’s Civil Defence service carries out rescue and emergency-response work, including at sites hit by Israeli strikes.

Last year, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) accused Basal of issuing “hundreds of false statements to the international media”.

A spokesperson for CAMERA said: “Our study of the Civil Defence case once again demonstrates that BBC Arabic often puts a strict condition on Gazan sources: their affiliations must be scrubbed before they make it to air. By deliberately withholding information that would undermine their credibility – such as ties to Hamas or its murderous ideology – the service is keeping its own audience in the dark.

“The Executive Complaints Unit has likewise shown itself either unable or unwilling to hold BBC Arabic to the same editorial standards as the rest of the Corporation. Instead, it continues to permit the platforming of Hamas's 'sock-puppetry' (creating false online identities) while omitting material context, a failure that risks misleading audiences and fuelling mistrust towards Israel.”

Responding to CAMERA, the BBC said it believes its “Arabic-speaking audience would generally understand Hamas’s control of Gaza’s governmental functions, making it unnecessary or inappropriate to repeat the affiliation in every report”.

A BBC spokesperson told the JC: “The Executive Complaints Unit (ECU) looked into a CAMERA complaint last year on references to the Civil Defence Force in a handful of articles and noted that the test of our Arabic output is what is broadcast or published, not how it compares with other English material, before concluding that there was no breach of standards in the material.

“The finding also stated the ECU would ‘expect audiences to be aware that Hamas has been in power in Gaza for many years and runs government functions, including for instance health, emergency response and firefighting’.”