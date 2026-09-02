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Exclusive: BBC Arabic ‘got it very wrong’ over Israel coverage says Lord Grade

Corporation’s former chairman calls for wholesale reform of complaints process in wide-ranging interview with the JC

September 2, 2026 17:30
Lord Grade of Yarmouth PREFERRED (PTAIT_20220509_9978).jpg
Lord Grade of Yarmouth (courtesy)

By

Jane Prinsley

6 min read
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The BBC’s former chairman Lord Grade has condemned the Arabic service for its bias against Israel, telling the JC: “They know they got it very wrong and they’ve got to put it right.”

In a frank interview, the broadcasting grandee says it is “shocking” how slow the broadcaster has been to acknowledge the well-documented long-standing problems of antisemitism and anti-Israel bias at BBC Arabic.

Speaking out on a range of contentious topics after stepping down as Ofcom chief in April, the Tory peer who was born into a celebrated Jewish showbiz dynasty has also said:

While chairman of Ofcom, Grade received Prescott’s report into the BBC’s editorial standards and immediately passed it to Ofcom chief executive Melanie Dawes.

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Topics:

BBC

BBC Arabic

Ofcom

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