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Doctors’ union votes to pause implementation of NHS antisemitism review

Jewish doctors warn of ‘active resistance’ in NHS to measures aimed at tackling antisemitism

June 28, 2026 13:19
GettyImages-2151950868.jpg
A protester dressed with a medic scrub suit brandishes a smoke flare during a Pro-Palestinian demonstration on Waterloo Bridge, in London, on May 11, 2024 (Getty Images)

By

Jane Prinsley

2 min read

Jewish doctors have warned of a “level of active resistance” within the NHS against measures to tackle Jew-hate after the British Medical Association (BMA) voted to pause implementation of the Lord Mann review on antisemitism in the health service.

The Mann report recommended banning staff from displaying political symbols on NHS uniforms and proposed that antisemitism cases be handled by trusts rather than medical regulators.

The government and NHS England accepted all 36 recommendations from Mann’s report.

But just weeks after publication, the BMA’s annual conference in Brighton voted to pause the implementation of the report’s recommendation following a separate vote a day earlier to scrap the IHRA definition of antisemitism.

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Topics:

NHS

Hospitals

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