Holocaust Educational Trust slams BMA vote on international definition of antisemitism

The Holocaust Educational Trust has criticised the British Medical Association’s vote in favour of ditching the international definition of antisemitism across the NHS, calling it “outrageous”.

A motion was passed at the BMA annual general meeting on Tuesday urging “the government and NHS England to revoke the mandatory adoption of the IHRA definition across the NHS until proper safeguards..." are in place to help protect “free speech in healthcare settings”.

The motion expressed “grave concern” about the IHRA definition of antisemitism in the NHS, and claimed it means that NHS doctors cannot express “ethical concerns about Israel’s actions in Palestine”.

But HET slammed the move by the doctors’ union, and defended the IHRA definition.