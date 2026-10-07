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Chris Williamson breaks boycott by staying at Israeli-owned hotel at Green Party conference

The Press TV presenter was spotted at the Leonardo Hotel in Brighton

October 7, 2026 15:48
Williamson.jpeg
Williamson at the Israeli-owned Hotel Leonardo (Supplied)

By

Jane Prinsley

2 min read
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A Press TV presenter and former Labour MP broke the BDS boycott against an Israeli-owned hotel when he attended the Green Party conference in Brighton.

Chris Williamson, who presents a show on the Iranian state-owned channel, stayed at Hotel Leonardo in Brighton over the weekend.

The anti-Israel activist is a proponent of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel-owned or linked companies, and Leonardo is a BDS target.

But over the weekend, he stayed at a Leonardo Hotel, owned by the Fattal Hotels group, whose founder and CEO is Haifa-born Israeli, David Fattal.

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Green Party

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